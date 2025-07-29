Xinhua Silk Road: Second Taste Of China Global Specialty Green Coffee Bean Competition Wraps Up In Shanghai, Revealing Chinese Consumer Preferences

Unlike traditional Western or Southeast Asian markets, Chinese consumers have distinct preferences for green coffee beans. Despite a rapid surge in coffee imports in recent years, many overseas producers remain unfamiliar with these domestic tastes.

Since its debut, the competition has received strong support from the embassies and consulates of major coffee-producing countries in Shanghai, along with their respective specialty coffee associations.

This year's event featured coffee beans from renowned coffee-growing regions such as Brazil, Ethiopia, Colombia, and Vietnam, emerging regions including Thailand, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Burundi, and China's key producing areas like Yunnan and Hainan.

The judging panel included R&D and training heads from top coffee chains such as Luckin Coffee, Starbucks, and Cotti Coffee, national champions of brewing and cupping competitions, and coffee enthusiasts from across the country.

The result of the competition reflects Chinese consumer taste trends, providing valuable data for producers and roasters to better align with domestic market demands.

For the first time, the top ten coffees were auctioned both online and offline, attracting interest from roasters, café owners, and coffee enthusiasts.

In addition, the top 30 winning coffees are set to embark on a nationwide cupping tour across major cities in China. The final "Most Popular Coffee Award" will be announced after the tour, based on public feedback.

Hongqiao International Coffee Harbor, the competition organizer, currently partners with over 200 international coffee enterprises, sourcing products from 60 countries and generating over 3 billion yuan in annual trade.

