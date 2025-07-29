Construction Contract In Estonia (Hotel And Event-Centre In Pärnu)

Construction Contract In Estonia (Hotel And Event-Centre In Pärnu)
The contract covers the construction of two new seafront buildings complex, consisting of two buildings and a beach club area, on the Pärnu waterfront – a spa hotel with a gross area of 23,000 square meters and 210 rooms, alongside a 7,000‐square‐meter conference centre featuring 16 guest apartments in addition to event spaces. The four-story buildings are interconnected by a gallery on the second floor, as well as connected underground parking floors with a total of over 160 parking spaces. The complex will seek LEED Platinum certification for energy efficiency.
The contract value is approximately 50 million euros, plus VAT. The construction works are scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2027.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.
AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.
