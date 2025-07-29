Wisekey Renews Webtrust Compliance For OISTE/Wisekey Global Root Of Trust

Geneva and Zug, Switzerland – July 29, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity and IoT, today announced the successful renewal of its WebTrust Seal of Assurance. This renewal confirms that WISeKey's OISTE/WISeKey Trust Model and Certification Authority (CA) services meet the rigorous audit criteria established by the WebTrust program.

The WebTrust for Certification Authorities program, now overseen by CPA Canada, is designed to strengthen public trust in digital certificate services and the broader PKI ecosystem. By maintaining this prestigious certification, WISeKey reinforces its position as a trusted provider of secure digital identity and cybersecurity solutions.

Comprehensive Audit Scope

WISeKey has successfully passed WebTrust audits in the following critical domains:



WebTrust for Certification Authorities – validates WISeKey's operational integrity in the issuance and lifecycle management of digital certificates.

WebTrust for Baseline Requirements – confirms compliance with the CA/B Forum's security and issuance standards for publicly trusted certificates.

WebTrust for Extended Validation (EV) – verifies WISeKey's adherence to strict requirements for issuing EV SSL certificates.

WebTrust for S/MIME – introduced in 2024, it confirms WISeKey's secure practices in issuing digital certificates for encrypted email communications. WebTrust for Network Security – newly added in 2025, itattests to WISeKey's robust cybersecurity controls across its infrastructure.



Advancing Trust Services

WISeKey delivers its trust services via next-generation certificate management platforms, which offer automated provisioning (via ACME and APIs), crypto-agility, and streamlined renewal and revocation processes, reducing operational risks and improving efficiency.

This latest certification also covers WISeKey's newly deployed Root Certification Authorities, which serve as the foundation for its post-quantum trust services. Through its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), WISeKey is investing heavily in quantum-resistant solutions that integrate both software and hardware components.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated:“The renewal of our WebTrust assurance demonstrates the reliability and resilience of WISeKey's Trust Services. It reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance for our global clients.”

Expanding Global Recognition

In addition to WebTrust accreditation, WISeKey undergoes regular assessments to meet the diverse compliance requirements of its multinational clientele. These include accreditations for:



Matter, the smart home standard supported by CSA, Google, Apple, and Amazon.

Wi-SUN Alliance, reflects WISeKey's standing as a trusted root for critical IoT and home automation. GSMA, ensurs compliance with mobile security standards, such as the issuance of digital certificates for eSIM.



The Role of OISTE Roots in PKI and WISeKey Trust Services delivered by the WISeKey Holding

OISTE Root Certificate Authorities (Root CAs) sit at the top of the PKI hierarchy. They issue and validate subordinate CAs, anchoring trust for all digital certificates downstream. If a Root CA is compromised, the entire trust chain can be invalidated, making trustworthiness and security paramount.

Certificates issued by trusted CAs enable authentication, encryption, and integrity for digital communications. EV certificates, in particular, offer enhanced validation and are preferred for high-assurance applications.

By maintaining WebTrust accreditation, OISTE's Root CAs remain embedded in major browsers and operating systems, ensuring seamless interoperability and global recognition.

WISeKey SA, another WISeKey subsidiary which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, acts as a“Trust Center” for the rest of companies of the group, centralizing and optimizing the investment in datacenter and PKI technologies.

