Electric Control Panel Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Electric Control Panel Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electric control panel market size has been seeing robust growth in recent years, jumping from $5.77 billion in 2024 to an expected $6.14 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The historical growth can be ascribed to factors such as industrial growth, energy demand, customization needs, economic factors, and infrastructure development.

The market size is predicted to continue its strong growth trajectory in the next few years, escalating to $8.18 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The rise forecasted for the period can be linked to developments in smart infrastructure, renewable energy integration, customization and adaptability, and digital transformation. Major trends noted for the forecast period include distributed energy systems, user interface UI and user experience UX focus, predictive maintenance, cloud integration, and energy efficiency and sustainability.

What Drives The Growth Of The Electric Control Panel Market?

The electric control panel market is witnessing significant expansion, largely owing to the soaring demand for factory automation. Factory automation involves incorporating automation throughout the production process, enhancing equipment safety and prompting the need for electric control panels in workplaces, warehouses, and workshops, amongst other places. The rise in industrial automation robot sales, as reported by the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, has also bolstered the need for factory automation, subsequently driving the growth of this market.

Who Are The Dominant Players In The Electric Control Panel Market?

This market is clustered with several major companies such as ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., SIMON PROtec Deutschland GmbH, General Electric Company, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc., and Paneltronics Inc., amongst others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Electric Control Panel Market?

Product innovation stands as a prominent trend amongst key players operating in the electric control panel market. For instance, in February 2022, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based electrical control panel company, rolled out smart monitoring solutions for electric power measurement and monitoring meters.

How Is The Electric Control Panel Market Segmented?

The electric control panel market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Type: Low Tension, Medium And High Tension

2 By Form: Open, Enclosed

3 By Industry: Manufacturing, Food And Beverages, Chemical, Automotive, Power, Pharmaceutical, Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense

Subsegments:

1 By Low Tension: Distribution Boards, Motor Control Centers MCCs, Switchgear Panels

2 By Medium Tension: Medium Voltage Switchgear, Control Panels For Substations

3 By High Tension: High Voltage Switchgear, Protection Control Panels

Which Regions Have The Largest Shares In The Electric Control Panel Market?

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the electric control panel market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

