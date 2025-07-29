Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'India Lost Pok...' Tejasvi Surya Slams Congress Over Operation Sindoor


2025-07-29 01:14:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack on the Opposition during the Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor. He accused Congress of weakening India's defence since Nehru's time and hailed the military operation as proof that no terrorist is safe in Pakistan anymore.

