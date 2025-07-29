RJ Mahvash Responds To 'Cheating' Trolls Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Rumors: 'I Didn't Steal'

RJ Mahvash shared a video on relationship betrayal, highlighting small acts of cheating. Now, she faces online trolling, with a user accusing her of stealing Dhanashree's husband.

RJ Mahvash shared a video on Instagram discussing various types of cheating in relationships. However, she is now facing heavy trolling in the comments. After highlighting cheating among young boys and girls, people reminded her that she, too, had allegedly stolen someone's husband. Mahvash has responded to these accusations as well.

RJ Mahvash Sparks Debate with Video on Cheating

On Monday, RJ Mahvash posted a video on Instagram discussing different types of cheating in relationships. She covered everything from staring at someone, flirting at the gym, to making comments on social media, highlighting how even small actions can be considered cheating.

Following the video, many netizens started trolling her. One Instagram user questioned,“Is stealing someone's husband also cheating???” sparking a wave of critical comments in the thread.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was initially married to Dhanashree Verma, but the couple divorced unexpectedly. It is now rumored that Chahal grew closer to RJ Mahvash, which may have influenced Dhanashree's decision to change her path. The comments accusing Mahvash of“stealing a husband” seem to stem from this context.

Mahvash replied to the troller

Reacting to the troll, Mahvash wrote on her Instagram story, "These people have seen me stealing something; they just want views." She also replied to the troll in the comments, "I didn't steal because I don't know, but yes, stealing someone's husband is cheating."