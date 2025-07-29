Midcap & Smallcap Trade Ideas: SEBI RA Sees Upto 30% Upside In These Three Stocks
With bullish momentum backed by volume and momentum indicator readings, SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has identified three stocks that could deliver returns of up to 30% over the next 6 to 9 months, provided key support levels are maintained.
Let's take a look at his stock recommendations:
Paradeep Phosphates
Paradeep Phosphates has formed a good bullish candle with high volume on Monday. The stock is expected to move to ₹240-₹250 levels within the next 6 to 9 months. But a close below ₹182 negates this view.
Track Precot
Track Precot has given a good breakout on Monday with high volumes. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above 60. The stock is expected to move to ₹720 levels within the next 6 to 9 months; a close below ₹590 would negate this view.
Hind Rectifiers
Hind Rectifiers has achieved a significant breakout with a substantial volume. RSI is also above 60. The stock is expected to move to the ₹1,680 level within the next 6 to 9 months, with the ₹1,350 level acting as support. A close below ₹1,325 negates this view.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment