Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Midcap & Smallcap Trade Ideas: SEBI RA Sees Upto 30% Upside In These Three Stocks

Midcap & Smallcap Trade Ideas: SEBI RA Sees Upto 30% Upside In These Three Stocks


2025-07-29 01:14:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

With bullish momentum backed by volume and momentum indicator readings, SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has identified three stocks that could deliver returns of up to 30% over the next 6 to 9 months, provided key support levels are maintained.

Let's take a look at his stock recommendations:

Paradeep Phosphates

Paradeep Phosphates has formed a good bullish candle with high volume on Monday. The stock is expected to move to ₹240-₹250 levels within the next 6 to 9 months. But a close below ₹182 negates this view.

Track Precot

Track Precot has given a good breakout on Monday with high volumes. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above 60. The stock is expected to move to ₹720 levels within the next 6 to 9 months; a close below ₹590 would negate this view.

Hind Rectifiers

Hind Rectifiers has achieved a significant breakout with a substantial volume. RSI is also above 60. The stock is expected to move to the ₹1,680 level within the next 6 to 9 months, with the ₹1,350 level acting as support. A close below ₹1,325 negates this view.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN29072025007385015968ID1109854624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search