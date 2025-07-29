Astrology Reveals 3 Zodiac Signs That Attract Wealth And Live Debt-Free

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius are said to be free from debt problems. They excel in financial matters and have the fortune to accumulate wealth. The influences of Jupiter and Mars, along with favorable planetary positions, will bring them prosperity.According to astrologers, some zodiac signs remain debt-free throughout their lives. While wealth accumulation often involves debt, certain signs are born to avoid it. They rarely incur debt, and even if they do, it's quickly resolved. These signs also accumulate property and achieve social standing. Favorable planetary positions, Jupiter's influence, and Mars' strength contribute to their upward trajectory.Taurus, known for reaping what they sow, are fortunate to easily overcome debt. Their stability and responsibility attract success. They are skilled savers and avoid unnecessary expenses. Even if they borrow, they repay quickly. Taurus is lucky in accumulating property and excels in business, trade, and investments. Position: Promotions to managerial roles in government and private sectors. Deity: Goddess Lakshmi. Worship: Offer red flowers to Lakshmi on Fridays. Remedy: Chant "Om Mahalakshmyai Namah" 108 times daily.Cancer, known for honesty and family values, handles finances meticulously. They progress steadily in business, career, and arts, managing finances without debt. Their dream of owning a home will likely come true. Position: High-level opportunities in education and medicine, politics, and IT. Deity: Goddess (Kali or Mariamman). Worship: Worship on new moon days or Mondays. Remedy: Chant "Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Viche" 21 times daily. Fasting is beneficial.Aquarius possesses great intellect and experience, finding success in business, stock investments, and new ventures. Skilled in financial management, they resolve debts quickly with smart strategies. Unexpected income is likely. Position: High positions in politics, social service, and management. Deity: Dakshinamurthy or Shakti Vinayagar. Worship: Light a ghee lamp with a leaf on Thursdays. Remedy: Chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namah" 54 times.

Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius should rely on themselves. Wearing green on Tuesdays, white on Fridays, and yellow on Thursdays brings luck. Perform Navagraha Homa annually. Cultivate saving habits to control expenses.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.