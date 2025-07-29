Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vijay Deverakonda Promises Comeback With Kingdom, Calls It A Film Fans Will Be Proud Of


Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Kingdom. At the pre-release event, he made two promises to his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda hasn't had a big hit since Geetha Govindam. Taxiwaala and Kushi performed decently but didn't elevate his career to the next level. Now, he's making a comeback with Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Bhagyashree Borse plays the leading lady, while Satyadev and Venkatesh have important roles. Produced by Nagavamsi, the film is set to release on July 31.

At the pre-release event in Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda reassured his fans, expressing both excitement and nervousness about the upcoming release. He's confident about the film's quality and believes it will be a hit.

Vijay Deverakonda addressed his fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. He promised to deliver a film they'd be proud of and to do something special for them in return for their dedication.

Vijay Deverakonda attributed Kingdom's success to the team, highlighting director Gowtam Tinnanuri's dedication, Anirudh Ravichander's music, editor Naveen Nooli's work, and producer Nagavamsi's unwavering support.

Vijay Deverakonda praised the Kingdom team, highlighting Bhagyashree Bhorse's hard work, Satyadev and Venkatesh's acting skills, and the dedication of the costume designer, art director, and cinematographers.

