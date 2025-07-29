Pune: 23-Year-Old Techie Jumps From Office Building, Dies Suicide Note Found

A 23-year-old IT professional in Pune died by suicide by jumping from his office building shortly after a meeting on Monday morning. IT engineer Piyush Ashok Kavade jumped from the seventh level of his office building in Pune's Hinjewadi IT Park. Piyush had been working at Atlas Copco in Hinjewadi Phase One for more than a year when the incident happened, according to the police, at approximately 10:30 am.

Piyush was reportedly attending a meeting when he suddenly complained of chest pain and excused himself. Moments later, he jumped from the seventh floor of the building, leaving everyone in shock.“He left the meeting midway, claiming chest discomfort, and minutes later jumped off the seventh floor," a senior police official said.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene in which Piyush wrote:“I have failed everywhere in life. Forgive me.”

He said that he felt unworthy of being his father's son and expressed regret for his behaviour in a letter to his father.

In addition to confirming the incident, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandre stated that more inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the suicide.

“We are speaking to colleagues and reviewing CCTV footage. While the note did not mention workplace issues, we are exploring all possible angles to understand what may have triggered this act," he said.

Piyush Kavade was from Nashik, Maharashtra. The Hinjewadi police are looking into every possibility to determine what caused the extreme step, even though the note made no mention of any work-related pressure or other particular causes. The tragic incident has sent ripples through the Hinjewadi IT corridor, raising questions about the silent mental health struggles faced by young professionals.