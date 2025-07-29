Asmita Khelo India Yogasana City League Concludes In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Asmita Khelo India Yogasana City League 2025-2026 concluded at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar. Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Yogasana Sports Association, affiliated with Yogasana Bharat and recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the event promoted Yogasana as a competitive sport.

More than 250 athletes from various districts of Kashmir Division participated, showcasing their strength, flexibility and discipline. The event aimed to foster mental and physical well-being while encouraging youth engagement in traditional sports.

Guests of Honour included Maqsood Khan, Venue Manager; Shabir Ahmad Dar, Senior Yogasana Coach, J&K Sports Council; and Sabiya Qayoom, Principal, GGHSS Sonwar. Their presence motivated the young participants.

The organisers thanked all stakeholders athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers for their support, making the event a grand success and highlighting the region's growing enthusiasm for Yogasana.

