Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Asmita Khelo India Yogasana City League Concludes In Srinagar

Asmita Khelo India Yogasana City League Concludes In Srinagar


2025-07-29 01:12:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Asmita Khelo India Yogasana City League 2025-2026 concluded at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar. Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Yogasana Sports Association, affiliated with Yogasana Bharat and recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the event promoted Yogasana as a competitive sport.

More than 250 athletes from various districts of Kashmir Division participated, showcasing their strength, flexibility and discipline. The event aimed to foster mental and physical well-being while encouraging youth engagement in traditional sports.

Guests of Honour included Maqsood Khan, Venue Manager; Shabir Ahmad Dar, Senior Yogasana Coach, J&K Sports Council; and Sabiya Qayoom, Principal, GGHSS Sonwar. Their presence motivated the young participants.

The organisers thanked all stakeholders athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers for their support, making the event a grand success and highlighting the region's growing enthusiasm for Yogasana.

Read Also YSS Holds District Level Sports Tournaments Across J&K Sports Minister Tables Bill For Transparency In Sports Bodies

MENAFN29072025000215011059ID1109854612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search