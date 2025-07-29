Kupwara's Uznain Selected For Junior Women's Hockey Nationals

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a moment of pride for Kupwara, Uznain Ashraf from Khelo India Hockey Centre, Kulangam Kupwara, has been selected to represent Hockey J&K in the 15th Hockey Junior Women's National Championship, scheduled to be held from August 1 to 12 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Uznain is the first girl from Kupwara and the only player from the Kashmir division to achieve this remarkable feat. Expressing her gratitude, Uznain thanked her coach, Reebu Hassan, for his unwavering guidance and support, stating that her selection is a result of consistent hard work and dedication.

The Khelo India Hockey Centre and Coach Reebu Hassan extended heartfelt thanks to Nuzhat Gull, Secretary J&K Sports Council, for her constant support and encouragement towards promoting women's hockey in the region.

This achievement marks a historic milestone for Kupwara and a significant boost for women's hockey in Kashmir.

