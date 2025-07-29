Baku And Kyiv Open New Chapter In Energy Cooperation

In a significant milestone for regional energy cooperation, a company within Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Group has signed its first-ever agreement to purchase Azerbaijani natural gas. The deal, concluded with SOCAR Energy Ukraine - the Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) - marks a pivotal development not only in bilateral relations but also in the broader energy security landscape of Eastern Europe.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%