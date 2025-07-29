Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku And Kyiv Open New Chapter In Energy Cooperation

Baku And Kyiv Open New Chapter In Energy Cooperation


2025-07-29 01:06:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a significant milestone for regional energy cooperation, a company within Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Group has signed its first-ever agreement to purchase Azerbaijani natural gas. The deal, concluded with SOCAR Energy Ukraine - the Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) - marks a pivotal development not only in bilateral relations but also in the broader energy security landscape of Eastern Europe.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29072025000195011045ID1109854605

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search