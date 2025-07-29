Marines Destroy Russian Armored Personnel Carrier In Donetsk Region With Drone
Video: 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi
"Odesa Marines destroyed a Russian multi-purpose, fully amphibious, tracked armored fighting vehicle in the Donetsk Region. One drone spotted an enemy multi-purpose light armored transporter, while the pilot of another drone shot it down. The result was a burning pile of scrap metal, symbolizing personal hell for the Russian occupiers," the report said.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Odesa Region, military sailors destroyed a sea mine that had washed ashore.
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
