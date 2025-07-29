Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 672 Times In 24 Hours, One Woman Injured
According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Bilenke, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. 461 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. 12 MLRS strikes hit Hryhorivka, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. 189 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, and Preobrazhenka.Read also: Zelensky announces updated plan for drones
There were 24 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and farm buildings.
Previously, over the weekend, the Russian army attacked Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region with multiple launch rocket systems, killing two people.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
