Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Penal Colony In Zaporizhzhia Region At Night, 16 Dead, 35 Wounded

Enemy Attacks Penal Colony In Zaporizhzhia Region At Night, 16 Dead, 35 Wounded


2025-07-29 01:06:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At night, the Russians attacked one of the region's penitentiary institutions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” he said.

Fedorov specified that the shelling destroyed the premises of the institution. Private houses nearby were also damaged.

Later, Fedorov added that the enemy shelled the Zaporizhzhia Region eight times during the night. Preliminary reports indicate that FAB-500 air-dropped bombs were used. The correctional colony was also targeted. Sixteen people were killed and 35 were wounded.

The victims are receiving all necessary medical care.

In total, over the day, the occupiers carried out 672 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region . An 81-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the Polohy District.

MENAFN29072025000193011044ID1109854601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search