Enemy Attacks Penal Colony In Zaporizhzhia Region At Night, 16 Dead, 35 Wounded
“At night, the Russians attacked one of the region's penitentiary institutions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” he said.
Fedorov specified that the shelling destroyed the premises of the institution. Private houses nearby were also damaged.
Later, Fedorov added that the enemy shelled the Zaporizhzhia Region eight times during the night. Preliminary reports indicate that FAB-500 air-dropped bombs were used. The correctional colony was also targeted. Sixteen people were killed and 35 were wounded.
The victims are receiving all necessary medical care.
In total, over the day, the occupiers carried out 672 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region . An 81-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the Polohy District.
