MENAFN - UkrinForm) The data was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

As of July 29, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,065 (+4) enemy tanks, 23,064 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 30,865 (+39) artillery systems, 1,451 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 48,585 (+192) tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,548 (+2) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 56,687 (+91) vehicles and tankers, and 3,935 (+0) pieces of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

The data is being clarified.

Ukrinform reported that on July 28, more than 130 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops .

