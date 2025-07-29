Russian Army Loses 1,050 More Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
As of July 29, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,065 (+4) enemy tanks, 23,064 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 30,865 (+39) artillery systems, 1,451 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 48,585 (+192) tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,548 (+2) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 56,687 (+91) vehicles and tankers, and 3,935 (+0) pieces of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.
The data is being clarified.
Ukrinform reported that on July 28, more than 130 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops .
Ukrinform photos can be purchased her .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment