Heat Eases Across Jordan As Temps Return To Seasonal Norms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 29 (Petra) – After a stretch of intense summer heat, the Kingdom is getting some relief today as the hot air mass that had settled over the country begins to lift. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, settling around their seasonal averages for this time of year.Most regions will experience typical summer conditions warm and dry while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain hot, as is often the case. Scattered clouds are expected to appear at varying altitudes, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active, especially in the afternoon hours.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Wednesday will bring more of the same. Conditions will stay seasonally warm across most of the country, with hotter weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds may drift over the northern and central regions, and moderate northwesterly winds will continue, sometimes picking up in strength.The forecast for Thursday and Friday follows a similar pattern. Normal summer weather is expected across much of the Kingdom, while hotter conditions persist in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northern and central parts of the country may continue to see some low cloud cover, with occasional gusty northwesterly winds.In terms of temperatures, East Amman is expected to see a high of 33 C and a low of 22 C, while West Amman will range between 31 and 20. The northern highlands will peak at 29 C, dipping to 19 overnight, and the Sharah highlands will see slightly cooler conditions, with a high of 30 and a low of 17. Desert areas are forecast to reach 37 C during the day, while the plains will hover around 33. Northern Jordan Valley will see a high of 39 C, southern areas will climb to 43, and the Dead Sea will reach 41. Aqaba is expected to hit 41 C as well, with overnight lows in both locations around 25 to 26 degrees.