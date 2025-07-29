Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) --

1911 -- Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's seventh ruler, pledged to ban foreigners from diving for natural sponge and pearls in Kuwait waters except for those who obtain approval of the British government.
1913 -- Turkiye recognized Kuwait as an independent country. The first drawing of Kuwait map as an official document and the first geological survey have been recorded in the era of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, the seventh ruler of the country.
1961 -- The inking of the income tax agreement was signed by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the independent American oil company.
1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law regarding fire works' crimes, stipulating execution for using them in killing, spreading panic or sabotage.
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating the ministry of energy.
2013 -- The former minister of planning Salman Al-Mutawaa died at the age f 80.
2021 -- Kuwait contributed USD 30 million for the international educational initiative in annual installments of USD six million for five years.
2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Maldives signed KD three million loan to fund hospital project in aforementioned country.
2024 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) obtained a new patent in the field of Nano-fluid technology on Monday from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (end)
