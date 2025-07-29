403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) --
1911 -- Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's seventh ruler, pledged to ban foreigners from diving for natural sponge and pearls in Kuwait waters except for those who obtain approval of the British government.
1913 -- Turkiye recognized Kuwait as an independent country. The first drawing of Kuwait map as an official document and the first geological survey have been recorded in the era of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, the seventh ruler of the country.
1961 -- The inking of the income tax agreement was signed by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the independent American oil company.
1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law regarding fire works' crimes, stipulating execution for using them in killing, spreading panic or sabotage.
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating the ministry of energy.
2013 -- The former minister of planning Salman Al-Mutawaa died at the age f 80.
2021 -- Kuwait contributed USD 30 million for the international educational initiative in annual installments of USD six million for five years.
2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Maldives signed KD three million loan to fund hospital project in aforementioned country.
2024 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) obtained a new patent in the field of Nano-fluid technology on Monday from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (end)
gta
1911 -- Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's seventh ruler, pledged to ban foreigners from diving for natural sponge and pearls in Kuwait waters except for those who obtain approval of the British government.
1913 -- Turkiye recognized Kuwait as an independent country. The first drawing of Kuwait map as an official document and the first geological survey have been recorded in the era of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, the seventh ruler of the country.
1961 -- The inking of the income tax agreement was signed by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the independent American oil company.
1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law regarding fire works' crimes, stipulating execution for using them in killing, spreading panic or sabotage.
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating the ministry of energy.
2013 -- The former minister of planning Salman Al-Mutawaa died at the age f 80.
2021 -- Kuwait contributed USD 30 million for the international educational initiative in annual installments of USD six million for five years.
2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Maldives signed KD three million loan to fund hospital project in aforementioned country.
2024 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) obtained a new patent in the field of Nano-fluid technology on Monday from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment