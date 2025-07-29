403
Kuwait Oil Price Down 66 Cents To USD 71.59 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 66 cents to USD 71.59 per barrel on Monday as opposed to Friday's USD 72.25 per barrel, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate varied with the former going down by USD 1.60 to USD 70.04 per barrel, while the latter went up by USD 1.55 to USD 66.81 pb. (end)
