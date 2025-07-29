Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Down 66 Cents To USD 71.59 Pb


2025-07-29 01:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 66 cents to USD 71.59 per barrel on Monday as opposed to Friday's USD 72.25 per barrel, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate varied with the former going down by USD 1.60 to USD 70.04 per barrel, while the latter went up by USD 1.55 to USD 66.81 pb. (end)
aam


MENAFN29072025000071011013ID1109854590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search