Positivesingles Launches Age Verification In The UK In Response To Safety Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PositiveSingles , the world's largest dating platform for people living with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), announced the rollout of mandatory age verification for all UK-based users. The move aligns with the UK government's July 25 initiative to ensure safer online environments by restricting access to adult-oriented platforms for minors.Under this new law, dating platforms must confirm that users are 18 or older before allowing access to their services. In line with these requirements, PositiveSingles has introduced a secure, privacy-conscious age verification system, which will now be required before users in the UK can access the site's features.“We fully support the UK's effort to protect minors and promote responsible use of dating platforms,” said Dani Johnson, the Product Manager at PositiveSingles.“Our members rely on us not only for meaningful connections, but also for a safe and respectful online experience. Age verification is another important step toward maintaining the integrity of our community.”As part of its ongoing commitment to safety and trust, PositiveSingles is implementing age checks to:● Comply with legal standards set by the UK's Online Safety Act● Prevent underage users from accessing mature content● Foster a more trustworthy, secure dating environment for adultsTo complete the process, users will be required to verify their age by uploading a valid official ID.These age checks are part of PositiveSingles' longstanding commitment to user safety. The platform has consistently maintained high standards by manually reviewing every profile and offering 24/7 live customer support to ensure a secure and respectful environment for its members.PositiveSingles has long been more than just a dating platform. With over 2.6 million registered members worldwide, the service provides not only a space to meet others, but also educational content, health blogs, and STD Q&A. These resources help reduce stigma and empower users to connect in a supportive and understanding environment.Dani emphasized the importance of this update.“Ensuring our users feel safe and respected is at the core of everything we do. Implementing age verification in the UK aligns with our commitment to provide a secure and trustworthy platform where adults can connect with confidence.”The age verification feature is now live for all users registering or logging in from the UK.For more information, visitAbout PositiveSinglesPositiveSingles is the largest and most trusted dating platform for people living with STDs, including herpes, HPV, HIV, and more. Since its founding in 2001, PositiveSingles has been dedicated to creating a stigma-free environment where members can feel confident, supported, and empowered to start dating again with people who understand their experiences.

Dani Johnson

PositiveSingles / SuccessfulMatch

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.