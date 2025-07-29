Easyfolk Fest 2025 Returns To Portland For A Soul-Stirring Musical Weekend

Check out Joe Sanchez, Easyfolk Creator & Director, hosting Easyfolk Fest last year and talking about why it's so important to support independent musicians and to invest in your local community! This is the Easyfolk mission, we hope you'll join us in that mission at Easyfolk Fest 2025!

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Easyfolk Fest is back for its second annual celebration of Portland's rich music scene, running Thursday, August 7, through Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Portland Playhouse. This year's festival expands to four unique showcases across three days, with performances from some of the most beloved and buzzworthy artists in the region.

"This lineup is bursting with heart, harmony, and a little bit of magic," says founder Joe Sanchez. "We can't wait for audiences to experience these artists the way they were meant to be heard-live, loud, and full of love."

Festival Schedule

Thursday, August 7 . 7:00–10:00 PM

Friday, August 8 . 7:00–10:00 PM

Saturday, August 9 . Matinee: 12:00–3:00 PM . Evening: 7:00–10:00 PM

(Doors open one hour before each show)

Tickets

3-Day Passes and Single-Day tickets are available now at easyfolkmedia/fest

2025 Lineup Highlights

This year's lineup brings together standout artists from across the folk spectrum. Expect glam-folk whimsy from Ned & Wendy the Band , upbeat swing and Americana from Megan Alder , and road-worn harmony from River Tramps . Falcon Heart delivers high-energy, country-infused revelry, while Valdoria stuns with volcanic vocals and bold lyrical terrain. You'll find soul-soaked, cinematic balladry from Leo Moon Trio , fiddle-forward folk rock from The Prairie Benders , and glittering genre fusion from Glam Country . With heartfelt sets by Nathan Earle , Bobby Jo Valentine , Scott Erdy , and Mahra , every performance offers a fresh take on storytelling and sound.

About Easyfolk Fest

Easyfolk Fest is a genre-blurring, community-centered music festival based in Portland, Oregon, celebrating the creative pulse of the region through soulful performances and meaningful connections. Showcasing a blend of styles-from modern folk and heartfelt Americana to progressive bluegrass and beyond-Easyfolk Fest offers an inclusive stage and an inspiring environment where artists and audiences come together in shared joy and discovery. Founded by Joe Sanchez, the festival is a love letter to local talent crafted with care and an open-hearted spirit.

To learn more, visit easyfolkmedia/fest .

Media Contact

Joe Sanchez | Easyfolk Media

[email protected]

easyfolkmedia/fest

Press + Media Kit: Easyfolk Fest EPK

Social Media Assets: Easyfolk Fest Assets

SOURCE Easyfolk Media

