Donald Trump Reveals MOST Personal Details Yet On Jeffrey Epstein 'Fallout', Says 'Threw Him Out, And That Was It'

MENAFN - Live Mint) While speaking to reporters in Scotland on Monday, 28 July, US President Donald Trump claimed a dispute over employees led to his fallout with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and asserted he never visited the convicted sex offender's private club at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Pressed on the Epstein scandal even while abroad, Donald Trump offered one of his most detailed personal explanations yet - seeking to sever public perception of a close association with the disgraced financier.

Trump Claims Epstein Stole His Staff Before Falling Out

Sitting beside a visibly reserved British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Trump insisted he never visited Epstein's infamous island 'Little Saint James' in Virgin Islands or sent a graphic 50th birthday letter - as Wall Street Journal alleged.

Donald Trump blamed their falling-out on Epstein hiring away Trump Organisation staff.

“For years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn't talk - because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help, and I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He stole people that work for me. I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I'm glad I did,” Donald Trump said during his Scotland visit.

Epstein Controversy Follows Trump on Scotland Visit

Donald Trump, who has previously brushed off the Epstein saga as media-driven distraction, adopted a more serious tone during the joint press event in Scotland - offering his clearest timeline yet of the severed ties with Epstein, which he claims occurred before any criminal cases surfaced.

Though Donald Trump opened with his usual deflections, the US President's detailed account marked a notable change in how he publicly addresses his links to Epstein - indicating growing concern inside the White House.

Trump Frustrated by Epstein Scandal's Lingering Impact

Multiple Trump administration officials say the president is increasingly irritated by renewed media attention on the Epstein case, believing it's part of a coordinated narrative from Democrats and the press meant to imply misconduct.

This pressure has been mounting since Trump's own Justice Department issued an unsigned memo three weeks ago stating that Epstein died by suicide and there is no“client list” of criminal associates - a conclusion that has drawn backlash even from Trump's MAGA supporters.

White House Calls Epstein Allegations Against Trump 'Fake News'

Despite Donald Trump's distancing, questions persist. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has attempted to shut down Epstein-related stories by branding them“fake news.”

A senior official clarified that the White House isn't denying Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein once had a relationship - but strongly rejects any implication of wrongdoing.

“What [Cheung] means by a fake story is the entire fake narrative that Trump somehow did something wrong or there is something incriminating about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” the official said.