Maharashtra Issues New Social Media Rules For Government Employees, Threatens 'Disciplinary Action' Against Violators
The move aims to address several problems, including the dissemination of confidential government information, spreading misinformation through social media and expressing reactions on social media in violation of government rules.
Disciplinary action will be taken against employees who fail to follow government guidelines, the circular said.
In its statement dated July 28, the department said that the increasing prevalence and convenience of social media sites and instant messaging, like Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram , have created the“dangers” of dissemination of confidential information and spreading of misleading information.What are the new social media rules for Maharashtra govt employees?
- The new guidelines say that the employees should not criticise the policies or actions of the state government, and of any other government in India According to the new rules on social media, Maharashtra government employees have been asked to“use social media consciously and responsibly”.
Also Read | SEA urges CCPA, FSSAI to take action against misleading social media claims on refined oils Also Read | Karnataka govt report blames RCB's pass entry posts for 4 June stampede
- They have been asked to keep their personal and work social media accounts separate. Officers and employees might post on social media about successful efforts regarding any schemes or initiatives; however, the posts should not be done for self-praise but rather to highlight the schemes. The government has also asked employees to focus on the initiatives rather than blindly praise them. The new rules have banned the employees from showing government logos, uniforms, official vehicles, or other buildings in photos except for in profile photos of one's account. Employees can also use messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to coordinate and contact with others for 'intra-office work.' The official social media accounts of the government will be operated only by authorised persons, the state admin said in its notification.
The new guidelines will be applicable to officers and employees of the Maharashtra government, including anyone on a contractual basis or by delegation; employees in local bodies, boards, corporations, and public undertakings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment