Maharashtra Issues New Social Media Rules For Government Employees, Threatens 'Disciplinary Action' Against Violators

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Maharashtra government has issued new social media guidelines for government employees, a notice issued by the General Administration Department of the state government to prevent showed.

The move aims to address several problems, including the dissemination of confidential government information, spreading misinformation through social media and expressing reactions on social media in violation of government rules.

Disciplinary action will be taken against employees who fail to follow government guidelines, the circular said.

In its statement dated July 28, the department said that the increasing prevalence and convenience of social media sites and instant messaging, like Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram , have created the“dangers” of dissemination of confidential information and spreading of misleading information.



The new guidelines say that the employees should not criticise the policies or actions of the state government, and of any other government in India According to the new rules on social media, Maharashtra government employees have been asked to“use social media consciously and responsibly”.

What are the new social media rules for Maharashtra govt employees?

Also Read | SEA urges CCPA, FSSAI to take action against misleading social media claims on refined oils Also Read | Karnataka govt report blames RCB's pass entry posts for 4 June stampede



They have been asked to keep their personal and work social media accounts separate.

Officers and employees might post on social media about successful efforts regarding any schemes or initiatives; however, the posts should not be done for self-praise but rather to highlight the schemes.

The government has also asked employees to focus on the initiatives rather than blindly praise them.

The new rules have banned the employees from showing government logos, uniforms, official vehicles, or other buildings in photos except for in profile photos of one's account.

Employees can also use messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to coordinate and contact with others for 'intra-office work.' The official social media accounts of the government will be operated only by authorised persons, the state admin said in its notification.

| Facebook privacy practices the focus of $8 billion trial targeting Zuckerberg Who will be affected?

The new guidelines will be applicable to officers and employees of the Maharashtra government, including anyone on a contractual basis or by delegation; employees in local bodies, boards, corporations, and public undertakings.