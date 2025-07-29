Trump Administration Offers $1000 Exit Bonus, Free Air Tickets To Illegal Immigrants, Attorney Says 'Latest Insult To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday again urged illegal immigrants to self-deport, offering them free plane tickets and a $1000 bonus among others - a move that has been called an 'insult' to those who tried to make their way legally.

In a post on X, the USCIS said,“We encourage all aliens in the US illegally to self-deport using the @DHSgov @CBP Home App.”

The agency highlighted several benefits of self-deportation through this route.

“Through the App, you'll receive a complimentary plane ticket home, a $1,000 exit bonus upon your return home, and any unpaid fines for failing to depart previously will be forgiven.”

Immigration attorney slams Trump administration

A US immigration attorney , Robert Webber, slammed the Donald Trump administration over the $1000 bonus that it has announced for self-deportation.

“I was curious whether any laid off H-1B or L-1 workers have sought the $1,000 exit“bonus” being offered by the Trump Administration. Or maybe F-1s whose OPT or STEM OPT ran out? But digging into the details, linked in the first comment below, it looks like non-immigrants may not be eligible. Classic,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Webber also reflected on a case he fought about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy that did not allow legal immigrants perks like a work permit.

“I remember when DACA was announced, a widow I represented in H-1B status wanted EADs for her teenage children but because they were here legally as H-4s, they were not eligible for DACA,” he said.

Slamming the Trump administration, he said the $1000 exit bonus was the“latest insult” to legal immigrants.

“The exit bonus : I suppose is is just the latest insult to people who tried to make their way through the legal process. You apparently get nothing. But if you came through irregular means - we will throw $1,000 at you,” he quipped.

The move was first announced in May by the Department of Homeland Security, headed by Kristi Noem.

The stipend and potential airfare for migrants who voluntarily depart would cost less than an actual deportation, the agency said. The average cost of arresting, detaining and deporting someone without legal status is currently about $17,000, according to the DHS.