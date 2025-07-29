Weather Today: Delhi Braces For Heavy Rains As IMD Issues Orange Alert Red Warning For Haryana On 29 July

MENAFN - Live Mint) IMD Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on 29 July. Neighbouring Haryana is under a red alert for very heavy downpours. With widespread weather disturbances expected across north, central, and southern India, residents are advised to stay updated as rain, gusty winds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures sweep the region.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The IMD has issued red aler for very heavy rainfall in Haryana for 29 July.

Orange Alert in Delhi-NCR

The IMD has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in national capital Delhi and NCR.

Orange Alert in THESE areas:

Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, P{itamp[ura, DU North Campus , Ridge, Redfort/Rajghat, Chandani Chowk, Delhi SFD, New Delhi Railway Station, Pusa, Bahai (Lotus Temple), Qutub Minar, Ayanagar.

29 July

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 29 to 31°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal by up to 3 to 5°C.

30 July

Delhi will see generally cloudy sky . Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal by 1 to 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal by 2 to 4°C.

31 July

Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal by 1 to 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal by 1 to 3°C.

West India

-Heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Gujarat region, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtr on 29 July

-Moderate rainfall at many places very likely over the region during next 6-7 days.

Northeast India

-Moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 29 July-3 August.

East & Central India

-Heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh , Chhattisgarh during 29-31 July

-Similar conditions will prevail overt Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 29 July-3 August, over Bihar during 29 July-2 August, over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 29-30 July

-Odisha will also see heavy rainfall on 29 July with very heavy rainfall over Bihar on 29 July, over Madhya Pradesh on 29 July,

-Very heavy rainfall will prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 2 and 3 August

-IMD predicts moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 Kmph) likely over the region during next 5 days.

South Peninsular India

-Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 29-30 July

-Heavy Rains will also lash coastal Karnataka on 29 July

-Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.

-Moderate rainfall at many places over Kerala & Mahe , Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during next 7 days.