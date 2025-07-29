Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi Rains: Air India, Indigo Issue Advisory As Gusty Winds, Rainfall Likely To Impact Flight Operations


2025-07-29 12:01:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several airlines have issued travel advisories after heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday. Air India cautioned that gusty winds and rainfall could impact flight operations at Delhi airport this morning.

“Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning,” said Air India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in most areas and moderate showers in isolated pockets, raising concerns about further disruptions.

Indigo said in a post on X, "With heavy rainfall expected over Delhi, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can't control the skies, we're doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport.:

