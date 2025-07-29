Himachal Rains: Mandi Sees Heavy Downpour, Flood-Like Situation In Several Parts Of District

Mandi: Continuous heavy rainfall since late Monday night has thrown life out of gear in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The region has been experiencing incessant rain since 11 PM, resulting in a flood-like situation across various parts of the town.

Zonal Hospital Mandi Severely Affected by Waterlogging

One of the worst-affected areas is the Zonal Hospital Mandi, where excessive water accumulation and overflow from nearby drains.

The main access road to the hospital has been closed.

Reports from local administration confirm multiple landslides in and around Mandi town, disrupting traffic and endangering residents living in landslide-prone areas. Debris from these landslides has blocked key internal roads, adding to the chaos.

Chandigarh-Manali Highway Blocked, Vehicles Stranded

Adding to the severity of the situation, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3) has been blocked at several locations between Mandi and Kullu. Several vehicles are stranded, and long queues have been reported from various choke points along the route.

Earlier, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informed about the widespread disruption in the state, where 200 roads remain blocked, 62 power transformers are disrupted, and 110 water supply schemes were affected as of the evening of July 28, due to the ongoing heavy rains across the state.

The total death toll in the state during the 2025 monsoon season (from June 20 to July 28) has reached 164. Of these, 90 deaths are attributed to rain-related causes such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, while 74 people have lost their lives in road accidents, according to official data.

District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest number of fatalities (32), followed by Kangra (24) and Chamba (17). The devastation includes not only human casualties but also significant damage to homes, livestock, and public property, with over Rs 1,52,311 lakh in economic losses reported so far.

SDMA Urges Public to Remain Alert Amid Ongoing Crisis

The SDMA continues to monitor the situation round-the-clock and urges the public to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities.

"Since June 20, the state has witnessed 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides, resulting in widespread damage to roads, houses, and infrastructure. Mandi district has reported the highest number of rain-related casualties, with 18 deaths, followed by Kangra (17 deaths), Kullu (10 deaths), and Chamba (eight deaths)," as per the statement.

Over 1,400 Homes Damaged; Relief Efforts Underway

Over 251 houses have been fully damaged, while 1,165 houses suffered partial damage due to rain and floods. Agricultural and horticultural crops have also suffered significant losses. Authorities have stepped up road clearance operations, deployed disaster response teams, and issued warnings in vulnerable areas, but intermittent heavy rains continue to hamper relief efforts.