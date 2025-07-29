P&G Taps Insider Shailesh Jejurikar As Next CEO - Jon Moeller To Move To Executive Chairman Role
Procter & Gamble (P & G) announced Monday that Chief Operating Officer Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as CEO next year, succeeding Jon Moeller, who will move into the role of executive chairman.
P & G shares were unchanged in the extended trading on Monday following the leadership news. P & G is scheduled to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company remained 'bullish', unchanged from a month ago.PG sentiment and message volume as of July 28 | Source: Stocktwits
In a statement, P & G said Moeller was pivotal in "one of the most significant transformations” in its history, and the time was right for a leadership transition.
Under Moeller, P & G, which makes Pampers diapers and Head & Shoulders shampoo, navigated a post-pandemic sales boom, as well as rising expenses and sticky inflation. The company's shares gained roughly 13% during his four-year tenure, in line with the S & P 500 index.
However, recent U.S. policy shifts, including President Trump's trade tariffs, have increased the burden, particularly on consumer companies. In April, P & G cautioned that rising input costs would lead to higher product prices, and just last month, it unveiled an ambitious restructuring initiative. The company will eliminate 7,000 positions and withdraw from certain product categories in select markets over the next two years.
Jejurikar has held roles across multiple P & G businesses, including Health & Beauty Care and P & G Professional. Prior to his current role, he served as the head of P & G's Fabric & Home Care division, which encompasses brands such as Tide, Ariel, and Downy.
According to the company statement, Moeller will provide advice and counsel to the CEO on company matters as he moves into his next role.
P & G shares are down 6.5% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment