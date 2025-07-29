Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces For Heavy Rainfall Check Forecast

Continuous rainfall persists in South Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days. Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain

Kolkata Weather

It has been raining continuously for several days. Everyone is in distress due to the incessant rain. Heavy rain continues in Kolkata and South Bengal. Find out what the weather will be like today. Alipore Meteorological Department Director Rahman Biswas gave the update.

It is reported that there is a vortex in North Bangladesh. Latitude from Bihar to Manipur. Which passed over the vortex of Assam and North Bangladesh. The monsoon axis is currently active. He said, it extends from Purulia to the Northeast Bay of Bengal.Sources say that there will be heavy to very heavy rain in South Bengal for the next three days. All districts may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will also blow. There will also be scattered rain in North Bengal. This rain will increase from the beginning of August.Today, Tuesday, there is a heavy rain warning in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, West Medinipur, West Burdwan, and Bankura districts. It is learned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in eight districts of South Bengal till Wednesday. Scattered rain will continue in other districts. That is, there is no relief from the rain right now.Heavy rain is expected in Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia on Wednesday. Rainfall will decrease in South Bengal districts from Thursday. Kolkata may experience thunderstorms and rain from Monday to Wednesday. The sea has been rough for the past two days due to low pressure and a vortex. The weather office has advised fishermen to remain cautious for at least another 12 hours.Today the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 29 degrees. And the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius. Today again, strong winds are blowing at a speed of 35 to 45 km per hour in the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining coasts. The speed of gusty winds sometimes reaches 55 kilometers.