Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Light Rain Forecast? Check

Weather Update: Several areas in Andhra Pradesh are experiencing rainfall, while others are witnessing light showers. Similar weather changes are also occurring in Telangana

Weather

After the recent storms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated a week-long break from rain in most parts of Andhra Pradesh. Senior scientist Dr. S. Karunasagar stated that while there won't be significant rainfall across the state, there's a possibility of light showers in the northern coastal areas.

According to Dr. Karunasagar, light rains are expected in the northern coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada. He added that other districts will experience increased sunshine and rising daily temperatures.

However, the IMD has warned of a potential cyclonic circulation forming over the north Bay of Bengal after a week.

Light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday. The IMD also forecasts strong winds, reaching 40-50 kmph, in parts of north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Temperatures have risen by about 4 degrees Celsius in cities like Visakhapatnam and Narsapuram, both recording 35.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas have also seen slight temperature increases.

As for Telangana, rain is expected in several parts of the state on Tuesday. Most areas will experience cloudy weather. However, the Meteorological Department predicts light rather than heavy rainfall.

At the same time, the intensity of sunshine is expected to increase in some areas, leading to a slight rise in temperatures.

According to the Telangana Weatherman, the weather in most parts of the state is likely to remain dry, but there might be 5-10 minutes of light rain in the evening. Similar weather is expected in Hyderabad. Strong winds, gusting up to 45 kmph, are possible in some areas.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, while moderate rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri, and Visakhapatnam districts. Disaster management officials have advised people in low-lying areas to be vigilant as Godavari river levels are expected to rise, raising concerns.

The Meteorological Department emphasized the need for authorities to remain alert to weather conditions across the state and for the public to heed official advisories.