Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Trailer Out On This Date Makers Drop Intense Poster

The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' have announced the trailer release date for the film, accompanied by a brand new poster. One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Coolie' has created a lot of buzz lately, leading to more excitement for the trailer.

Taking to social media platforms, Sun Pictures announced that the official trailer will be out on Saturday, August 2.

"The wait is over! The highly anticipated #Coolie Trailer from August 2. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th," the makers wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

With trailer launch details, Sun Pictures also released a new poster featuring all the lead actors, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

The makers are also set to host a grand pre-release event on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. "Are you ready for the Super Speech? #CoolieUnleashed A visual spectacle awaits on August 2nd at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium!" they wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller featuring the South superstar in the lead. With a powerful ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years.

They previously worked in the 1995 film, 'Aatank Hi Aatank,' which also starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri. The 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor will be portraying the character of 'Dahaa.' A poster of his look was unveiled earlier this month, showing Aamir in a bold and rugged avatar.

Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie 😎⚡#Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th 🔥@rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @iamnagarjuna @nimmaupendra #SathyaRaj #SoubinShahir @shrutihaasan @anbariv @girishganges... twitter/Z8pI5YJzRe

- Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 3, 2025

With the soundtrack helmed by Anirudh Ravichander, the makers have already released a few songs from 'Coolie,' including 'Monica,' 'Chikitu,' and 'PowerHouse.'

'Coolie' is set to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2.'