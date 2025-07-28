Small Business, Big Ideas: Illumiarts Shares Lessons From Kickstarter Journey

After 10 years of R&D, we launched a new intelligent LED system-only to find Kickstarter favors big budgets over real innovation. Small creators deserve better.

- Farah Barnes, FounderWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As a new creator, I entered Kickstarter believing in its mission to help bring creative projects to life. Sadly, my experience suggests otherwise. If we truly want to participate in rebuilding-and making America great-we must support innovation at its roots: with small businesses, independent inventors, and the makers who are building the future. That kind of support doesn't always live here.It took us over 10 years of commitment-through research and development, patent approvals, safety certifications, and advanced prototyping-to build a completely new line of intelligent LED lights. This was not a repackaged product. It was developed from the ground up, with precision and intention.We financed the entire journey through our own consultancy projects, without outside investors or crowdfunding-because we believed in creating something meaningful before asking the public for support.Kickstarter has changed. Today, it's often a platform for large manufacturers with big marketing budgets, fast-turnaround production, and limited innovation-repackaging existing products and dominating visibility.When creators seek support, Kickstarter's guidance is clear:“Most of your backers will be friends, family, fans, co-workers, or people in your extended network.”In other words, you're essentially on your own.Today, being discovered often depends on paid social media and advertising-organic reach alone simply isn't enough.But if that's the case-if success depends almost entirely on our own circles-why come to Kickstarter at all? Why rely on a platform that promises visibility in theory but leaves small creators unsupported in practice?Making America great requires small businesses to contribute-and to have a real chance to thrive, not be buried under monopoly-driven systems.Our CampaignOur product-Intelligent LED Art Lights (IA SMART)-is a fully integrated panel that merges visual art, sound-reactive effects, and reflective design, transforming your space with a single, cost-effective, plug-and-play solution.Powered by the latest addressable RGB LEDs, IA delivers pixel-level control, rich customizable colors, and immersive motion-all from a sleek, dual-purpose design that functions as a mirror by day and a dynamic light display by night.About IllumiArts LLCIllumiArts LLC is a boutique lighting firm and Washington, D.C.–based design innovator, redefining how we experience space through its patented IA Smart Lighting Technology. The company was founded by Farah Barnes, an architect and expert in museum exhibition design and lighting, with over 25 years of experience in the field.In 1994, Barnes established APV Inc., a consultancy focused on museum and architectural lighting design, delivering award-winning projects across the U.S., Middle East, and Europe. The concept for IA Smart Light was first initiated in 2014 alongside her design work, and by 2019, the focus shifted from consultancy to product innovation and manufacturing under IllumiArts LLC-driven by the collaboration of our dedicated lighting and engineering team.Today, IllumiArts blends art, light, and technology to create immersive, expressive environments that inspire creativity and elevate everyday spaces.

Farah Barnes

ILLUMIARTS LLC

+1 202-255-2942

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.