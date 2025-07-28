Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes India's Nicobar Islands

2025-07-28 11:17:37
(Khaleej Times)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck India's Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

