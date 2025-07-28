UAE: Early Smartphone Use Tied To Mental Health Issues In Kids As Young As 8, Study Finds

A new international study has found that children who use a smartphone before they turn 13 could face several mental health issues . Local experts say the findings of the study are“deeply troubling” and reflects what they are increasingly seeing in clinics and classrooms.

“It shows a strong link between early smartphone ownership and poorer mental health outcomes in young adulthood including suicidal ideation, emotional dysregulation, and reduced self-esteem,” said Sreevidhya Srinivas, clinical psychologist for children and adolescents at Medcare Camali Clinic.

A study by Sapien Labs, published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, found that the earlier a child acquires a smartphone before the age of 13, the more likely they are to experience lower mental health and wellbeing in young adulthood - a trend clinical psychologist Srinivas called“particularly concerning.” The researchers have now urged global restrictions on smartphone and social media use for children under 13.

“We are seeing a generation that is growing up overstimulated, overwhelmed, and constantly exposed to unrealistic standards of beauty, success, and belonging,” observed Dr Teizeem Dhanji, medical director, consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at Sage Clinics.

“A local awareness campaign highlighted that around 84 per cent of Emirati students spend over seven hours daily on devices, relating to aggression, ADHD‐like behaviour, emotional numbness, and loneliness," Dr Teizeem added.

Mental health issues at a young age

According to Sreevidhya, local doctors are seeing“a growing number” of preteens with issues which may be linked to excessive screen usage.“We have children as young as 8 or 9 showing signs of anxiety, mood instability, sleep disturbances, and social withdrawal,” she said.“Many of these symptoms appear closely linked to excessive screen time and early exposure to social media.”

Dr Alison Burrows, senior lecturer at Middlesex University Dubai, noted that the risks may be heightened in the UAE due to early exposure to tech.“In Dubai, where early device ownership is high and children are often exposed to adult-level tech environments from a young age, the stakes may even be higher,” she said.

“But let's be really clear, this isn't about demonising technology but recognizing that children need age-appropriate guardrails and guidance when it comes to smartphone use," she added.

She added that many parents feel overwhelmed trying to keep up with fast-evolving apps and digital platforms, making it difficult to implement effective parental controls or content filters.“Families face peer pressure, fear of missing out, and difficulty monitoring online behavior because apps evolve fast and parents often don't know how to set up their kids' devices and integrate filters, content blockers, or parental controls,” she explained.

Shift in playtime

For Shifa Yusuff Ali, CEO of children's edutainment company IdeaCrate, the impact of smartphones is especially visible in how playtime has evolved.

"Over the last decade, I've seen tablets become a go-to for instant entertainment both at home and on the go,” she said.“While unstructured play hasn't disappeared, screens can make it feel 'easier' for children to settle into passive activities.”

At Orange Wheels - the company's play area - parents often arrive seeking out a screen-free environment.“Many share how the constant negotiations over 'just five more minutes' of screen time have become a source of stress,” she said.

“Many parents come to me expressing a blend of worry and frustration: they see their children's attention spans shrinking, bedtime routines disrupted by overstimulation, and meltdowns tied directly to screen withdrawal. They confess concerns about posture, eyesight, and a sedentary lifestyle, all while feeling guilty when screens become the easy babysitter," she further noted.

Dr Teizeem added that increased use of smartphones have replaced“real social interactions and connections”, while also causing“lack of creative play in children, an inability to shut down or sleep well, and a significant impact on family relationships or behavioural issues.”

The role of tech firms

As discussions about screentime increases globally, some tech companies are beginning to take action.“We believe that smartphones, like any tool, require responsible use, especially among young users,” said Dr Hamza Mohammad, Middle East PR manager at Vivo. "That's why we invest heavily in digital wellbeing features, parental control tools, and education campaigns to encourage healthier screen habits.”

Acknowledging that screen addiction is a“real challenge,” he emphasised the need for a shared responsibility between tech companies and governments to address the issue effectively.

“We welcome thoughtful regulation that protects users especially the younger generation, but we also believe the industry must lead with responsibility.

“Ultimately, a collaborative effort between governments, tech companies, educators, and families is the most effective way to ensure technology benefits future generations," he said.