CTW Inc. Announces Pre-Registration For 'The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles' Simulation Game Based On Hit Anime

The TV anime "The Apothecary Diaries" now has its own simulation game!

Train Maomao and Solve Palace Mysteries!

Register through the following platforms and receive rewards depending on total sign-ups

Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

See the poison-be the cure. "The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles" Simulation Game Pre-Registration Begins on G123

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCTW Inc. has announced that pre-registration is now open for its upcoming browser-based simulation game, The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles , available via the HTML5 gaming platform G123 .■ Simulation Game Inspired by Popular Anime SeriesThe Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles is a simulation title based on the anime The Apothecary Diaries, which recently concluded its second season. The game allows players to follow the story of Maomao, a skilled apothecary navigating the complex dynamics of palace life and the surrounding pleasure district.Accessible directly through web browsers without the need for installation, the game is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Characters such as Jinshi and Gyokuyou, among others, are rendered with detailed illustrations faithful to the anime's atmosphere.■ Gameplay OverviewIn the game, Maomao advances through the palace hierarchy by completing missions and resolving unusual cases. Players can deepen relationships with key characters and engage in collaborative gameplay systems involving medicine creation and resource gathering.This title aims to capture the intrigue and character-driven storytelling that fans of the original anime have come to appreciate.■ Pre-Registration Campaign DetailsPre-registration is available via the following channels:Official Website:Official X (formerly Twitter):Milestone rewards will be distributed based on the total number of pre-registrations:50,000 registrations: 50 Draw Tickets100,000 registrations: 20 Tea Items200,000 registrations: In-game Character "Xiaolan"■ Featured CharactersMaomaoAn apothecary originally from the pleasure district, Maomao is now employed as a palace maid. Known for her sharp mind and fascination with poisons and medicine, she becomes involved in a pivotal incident that alters her destiny.JinshiA high-ranking eunuch in the inner palace whose striking appearance often draws attention. He recognizes Maomao's talents and places her in a key role serving the Emperor's consort.■Basic InfoGame title: The Apothecary Diaries Palace ChroniclesGenre: SimulationPrice: Free (with in-game purchases)■About the TV Anime "The Apothecary Diaries"INTRODUCTIONSet in the imperial rear palace, this mystery-solving story follows a sharp-witted "food taster". A bestselling palace drama mystery with over 40 million copies sold.STORYIn a grand empire at the center of the continent lies the rear palace-home to the emperor's consorts. There, a girl named Maomao works as a lowly maid. Once an apothecary in the pleasure district, Maomao learns the emperor's children are mysteriously short-lived. Driven by curiosity, she investigates the cause-believing curses don't exist.Jinshi, a stunningly beautiful eunuch, appoints her as food taster to the emperor's favored consort. With an obsessive love for poisons and medicine, Maomao gets caught in palace rumors and incidents. Despite being constantly burdened by Jinshi, she takes on each task with wit and resolve. Thus, the poison-loving apothecary roams the rear palace once more today.Official Site:■ What is G123?G123 is Japan's leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123's exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site:■ About CTWCTW is the company behind the G123 gaming platform.Name: CTW Inc.Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiEstablished: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness: Internet platform companyWebsite:©Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/“The Apothecary Diaries” Project©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.All company, product and service names that appear in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.

G123 Marketing Team

CTW INC.

+81 50-1748-6333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.