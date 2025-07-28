Dextrin Market Key Players, Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Forecast To Reach $4,032.7 Million By 2030

Dextrin

Wide range of applications, rise in consumer preferences for clean labels and high nutritional food products, and demand for convenience food fuel the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dextrin market size garnered $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.Wide range of applications, rise in consumer preferences for clean labels and high nutritional food products, and demand for convenience food fuel the growth of the global dextrin market. However, availability of substitutes hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in organic dextrin and demand for resistant dextrin provide new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (215 Pages with More Insight):Increasing demand for functional food and beverages and rapid growth of industrialization especially in emerging economies are likely to surge the demand for dextrin. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the dextrin content food such as assist in digestive issues, help maintain homeostasis in your stomach and maintain healthy blood sugar levels is further accelerate the growth of the market.Dextrin is a general term for substances that have been polymerizedby glycosidic bonds of several alpha-glucose molecules. Dextrins are a type of starch, and as the name suggests, indigestible dextrin resists digestion. The FDA has approved indigestible dextrin which has been used as an ingredient in foods for a long time, as an ingredient that is so safe that there is no need to establish a daily intake limit. Additionally, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the labeling of certain functions as a "Food for Specified Health Use" and acknowledges the safety of indigestible dextrin. Thus, it favor the growth of the product market during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report:According to the dextrin market analysis, the product market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of location, the market is categorized into local or regional travel and interstate travel. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Amylodextrin and Others. By application, it is bifurcated into Food, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Cosmetics and Others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry:Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the dextrin and advantages of dextrin in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are expected to increase the demand for dextrin during forecast period. For instance, Wheat dextrin, which is extracted from wheat starch, helps lower cholesterol, blood sugar and reduce risk for heart disease.Leading players of the global dextrin industry analyzed in the research include Agridient Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), American Key Products, Inc., Emsland Group, Cargill Inc., Meelunie B.V, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Puris, and TATE & LYLE PLC.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Stevia Market:Cocoa Fillings Market:Salted Butter Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.