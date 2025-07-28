Game On! Tencent Cloud's Edgeone Hackathon Is Here
|
Dates
|
Items
|
Now – August 11
|
Registration, development, and submission of projects
|
August 11
|
Submission Deadline
|
August 12 – August 17
|
YouTube popularity metrics deadline
|
August 19 - August 21
|
Announcement of finalists
|
September 15-18
|
In-person final round at Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit 2025
Developer Carnival
Register today for the Tencent Cloud EdgeOne Global Game Hackathon and let your imagination run wild!
For more information and to sign up, visit here .
About Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.
