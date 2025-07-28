Game On! Tencent Cloud's Edgeone Hackathon Is Here

Nearly US$20,000 Prize Pool and 100 Exclusive Rewards for Top Developers

Participants use Tencent Cloud EdgeOne to develop games; finalists to showdown for a 24-hour hackathon at Tencent 's HQ in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced the launch of its EdgeOne Global Game Hackathon – a competition designed to ignite creativity and technical innovation among developers. Under the theme "SplitSecond Spark", participants will embark on a serverless development challenge to develop lightweight web games using Tencent Cloud's EdgeOne platform.

Tencent Cloud EdgeOne Global Game Hackathon

Tencent Cloud is the engine behind some of the world's most popular and demanding online gaming experiences, such as Honor of Kings, Reverse 1999 and others, serving hundreds of millions of players across the globe in real-time. The hackathon draws upon this legacy, giving amateur developers and emerging talent the opportunity to build their own games using the same scalable infrastructure and powerful tools trusted by top game studios.

Unleashing Creativity Through a Unique Hackathon Experience

Open to participants globally, the EdgeOne Global Game Hackathon unfolds in two phases. The competition will undergo a first online preliminary round , followed by a second phase where finalists will be invited to Tencent's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, for an in-person final round featuring a live pitch session. Participants are encouraged to form a team of up to three people. This format allows developers to showcase their creativity and technical skills while engaging with a global community of like-minded creators.

More than just a contest, the hackathon serves as a launchpad for growth, recognition, and connection within the global game development community. With a prize pool of nearly US$20,000 for the best game, the EdgeOne Global Game Hackathon offers a unique platform to showcase creativity, sharpen technical skills, and accelerate careers in the ever-evolving world of gaming.

Focusing on Immersive Web Game Experiences

During the online round, participants will design original web-based games using Tencent Cloud EdgeOne, a one-stop edge security acceleration platform. With EdgeOne, developers can easily build imaginative, high-performance games in a browser-native environment, enjoying fast loading, global reach, and worry-free security and acceleration services.

The challenge focuses on creating lightweight web-based games that focuses on web game experiences, where players interact with the environment or NPCs. Submissions will be evaluated based on creative design, storytelling, technical implementation of EdgeOne, and overall gameplay engagement. Developers are encouraged to explore a wide range of genres such as casual puzzles, action-adventure, strategy, and narrative-driven games. By emphasizing web-gameplay, the hackathon invites participants to craft simple yet immersive experiences that resonate deeply with players around the world.

Innovating with Popular Game IPs

Finalists will be invited to Shenzhen in September to compete in the final round. They will be challenged with reimagining globally popular game IPs through technical reconstruction and artistic reinterpretation. In just 24 hours, they will develop a lightweight web game, such as a casual mini-game, side story interaction or puzzle, based on selected IPs, showcasing their ability to blend storytelling with innovative gameplay.

Key Dates