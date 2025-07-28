People With Diabetes Will Be Able To Access A Free Screening To Prevent Blindness In Costa Rica
This eye screening program will be conducted at various Fischel Group pharmacies located in the east and west of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GMA), during specific hours from Monday to Friday.
The exam consists of a quick, noninvasive, painless tes that does not require pupil dilation is performed using a specialized camera that evaluates the retina, the back of the eye, which is essential for clear vision.Hours and available locations:
Fischel Pharmacies:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CIMA Hospital, Escazú
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Plaza Mayor, Rohrmoser
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Pinares, Curridabat
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | CIMA Hospital, Escazú
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Pinares, Curridabat
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Plaza Mayor, Rohrmoser
La Bomba Pharmacy:
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Alajuela
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Desamparados
The initiative is aimed exclusively at people with diabetes who have not recently had an eye checkup, with the goal of preventing the disease from progressing silently and causing irreversible vision damage.Common complications of diabetes mellitus
Diabetic retinopathy is one of the most common complications of diabetes mellitus, which, if not detected early, can progress to partial or total vision loss who show warning signs will be referred to a retinal specialist consultation to confirm the diagnosis and receive clinical follow-up. During this phase, the project is supported by the patient association DIA VIDA, which provides support and guidance to the patient throughout the process.According to the World Health Organizatio (WHO), up to 80% of cases of blindness due to diabetes can be prevented if detected early interested can visit the indicated locations during the designated hours to receive eye care and prevent further complications.->
