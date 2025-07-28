Police Arrest Panama Citizen With More Than $37,000 In Cash

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) National Police units on duty in the Capira district detained a chocolate-colored sedan with no license plate, whose driver was carrying $37,840 in cash.

The aforementioned citizen could not justify the origin of the money, so it was referred to the relevant judicial authorities.

Similarly, in police operations carried out over the last 72 hours in the Chame, Capira, and San Carlos sectors, 21 people wanted by various judicial authorities were arrested for committing various crimes.