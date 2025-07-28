Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Arrest Panama Citizen With More Than $37,000 In Cash -

Police Arrest Panama Citizen With More Than $37,000 In Cash -


2025-07-28 11:06:44
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) National Police units on duty in the Capira district detained a chocolate-colored sedan with no license plate, whose driver was carrying $37,840 in cash.

The aforementioned citizen could not justify the origin of the money, so it was referred to the relevant judicial authorities.

Similarly, in police operations carried out over the last 72 hours in the Chame, Capira, and San Carlos sectors, 21 people wanted by various judicial authorities were arrested for committing various crimes.

MENAFN28072025000218011062ID1109854325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search