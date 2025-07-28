Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boeing Wave Analysis 28 July 2025


2025-07-28 11:06:34
Boeing: ⬆️ Buy

– Boeing broke the resistance level 232.50

– Likely to rise to resistance level 240.00

Boeing recently broke the resistance level 232.50 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3 in the middle of July, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 232.50 continues the active short-term impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Boeing can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 240.00.

