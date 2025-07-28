AMD Wave Analysis 28 July 2025

AMD: ⬆️ Buy

– AMD broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 185.95

AMD recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 166.75 and the upper resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the overriding daily uptrend, AMD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 185.95 (former multi-month high from July of 2024).