GBPUSD Wave Analysis 28 July 2025


2025-07-28 11:06:34
GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– GBPUSD broke support zone

– Likely fall to support level 1.3175

GBPUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.3385 (which has been reversing the price from June) and the support trendline of the daily up channel from January.

The breakout of this support zone should accelerate the active intermediate impulse wave (1) from the start of July.

GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3175 (former multi-month low from May, low of the earlier correction (4)).

