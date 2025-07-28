Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Highlights Rising Importance Of Platinum In Electrical, Clean-Energy Applications



Platinum's unique properties - exceptional conductivity, heat resistance and catalytic efficiency - make it indispensable across a range of electrical applications.

Hydrogen fuel cells, particularly the proton exchange membrane variety, are one of the most promising sources of green energy production. PLG is a player in this emerging landscape, with a focus on the development of large-scale platinum group metal resources in the Bushveld Complex.

As global industries search for scalable and sustainable energy solutions, platinum has emerged as a critical component in the future of electrical applications. Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , is well positioned to help meet this growing demand through its strategic operations in South Africa's platinum-rich Bushveld Complex.

Platinum's unique properties - exceptional conductivity, heat resistance and catalytic efficiency - make it indispensable across a range of industrial and electrical applications. From use in hard disk drives and thermocouples to spark plugs and oxygen sensors, platinum has long played a quiet but crucial role in...

