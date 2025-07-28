Techmediabreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) To Host July 28 Virtual Shareholder Teleconference Featuring Nobel Laureate Dr. James Orbinski
To view the full press release, visit
About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.
Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), a Nevada corporation based at 751 North Drive, Melbourne, FL 32934, is a holding company driving innovation in health, wellness, and biotechnology. FITY owns 100% of Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware-based biotech firm founded in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso. Genetic Networks, headquartered in Miami, Florida, develops the GeneScapeTM platform, a yeast-based, whole-genome analysis tool that accelerates drug discovery for personalized medicine, biodefense, and wellness applications, with proven success serving major pharma clients like Bristol Myers Squibb. FITY also wholly owns 51, LLC, its sports nutrition subsidiary offering a premium line of supplements-including pre-workout formulas, BCAAs, ION+ Electrolyte Formula, Turmeric Gummies, and Ashwagandha Gummies-designed to enhance athletic performance, recovery, and overall health. The Quickness, Astound NMN, and Drago Knives have been merged out of the company and are no longer part of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., sharpening FITY's focus on biotech and wellness synergies to empower individuals and organizations worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
