Egypt's PM Reviews Government Complaints System Responses - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has reviewed a report on the responses of the unified government complaints system to a number of cases in various sectors, his office said in a statement.

Madbouly directed that complaints and appeals from citizens requiring urgent attention-such as those related to health, the protection of lives and property, and cases of special need-be given priority.

The director of the complaints system, Dr. Tarek El-Refai, presented the report, which detailed the system's rapid response to several humanitarian cases in coordination with relevant ministries and governorates.

In the area of protecting lives and property, the system responded to complaints about a diesel leak at a fuel station on the Suez-Port Said road, coordinating with the Ministry of Petroleum and civil defence to secure the area. It also addressed complaints about the“June 30” axis road, with the Ministry of Transport and the National Roads Company carrying out maintenance and installing expansion joints. Additionally, fences on bridges on the Ring Road and in Rod El Farag were repaired.

For medical appeals, the system facilitated treatment for a woman with morbid obesity after she appealed to the president. She was transported from Daqahliya to a university hospital in Cairo, where she underwent successful bariatric surgeries. The system also arranged for a young man with a spinal deformity to have successful corrective surgery at the state's expense.

In a case of special need, a girl with a contagious skin disease in Daqahliya who had no shelter was transferred to a hospital for medical care so she could later be placed in a suitable care home.

Regarding the maintenance of public utilities, the report highlighted the repair of a broken water pipe in Zamalek, Cairo; the repair of a broken sewage pipeline that had caused water cuts in several villages in Luxor; and the replacement of a burnt-out electricity distribution box in Giza.

The system also responded to complaints about clearing waterways, including the Safat al-Awsat drain in Sharqia governorate, which serves 18,000 acres of agricultural land, and a blockage in a covered agricultural drain in Kafr El-Sheikh.

In response to complaints about encroachments, the system coordinated with governorates to remove encroachments on state-owned land in Qena and agricultural land in Ismailia, and to shut down unlicensed shops and warehouses in Cairo.

Finally, concerning market regulation and commodity availability, the system facilitated the provision of butane gas cylinders to villages in Beheira and Kafr El-Sheikh in coordination with the Ministry of Supply. It also took legal action against a farm in Sharqia for selling live meat for slaughter outside licensed abattoirs and for failing to adhere to health practices, in coordination with the National Food Safety Authority.