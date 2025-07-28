Egypt's Anti-Drug Body Launches New Awareness Phase In Maspero Triangle - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Fund for Drug Control and Treatment of Addiction has launched a new phase of its awareness programmes in Cairo's recently developed Maspero Triangle area, the fund said in a statement.

The initiative is part of a presidential directive to implement drug protection programmes in newly developed areas that have replaced informal settlements. Similar campaigns have already been launched in areas such as Asmarat, Mahrousa, Rod El Sayeda, and Bashayer El Kheir.

The latest initiative in the Maspero Triangle will involve home visits to raise awareness among families about the dangers of drug abuse, the mechanisms for early detection, and how to deal with cases of addiction. Families will also be informed about the fund's hotline,“16023,” which provides free and confidential treatment services for addiction.

The programme also targets youth with activities designed to correct misconceptions about drug use, such as the belief that drugs aid concentration or help in forgetting problems.

The fund also provides rehabilitation, social, and economic empowerment services for recovering addicts to support their continued recovery and social reintegration. The initiative includes all new residential areas that have replaced informal settlements nationwide and involves a programme to educate all school students in these areas about the dangers of drug abuse.

Amr Othman, the director of the fund, said that awareness programmes are ongoing in the redeveloped areas. He noted that eight clinics affiliated with the fund's hotline have been opened in these areas to receive those seeking treatment, offer counselling, and refer patients to one of the 34 treatment centres operating in 19 governorates.

Othman added that a series of artistic, sports, and social activities will be implemented to promote positive cultural values and counter false beliefs about drugs. This will include printing and distributing preventive brochures and implementing awareness programmes for children through interactive games and activities about the dangers of smoking.