Government Discusses Amendments To Agricultural Cooperatives Law - Dailynewsegypt
The two ministers reviewed key provisions in the draft law, which aims to update the legislative framework governing cooperatives to better address current challenges. The proposed legislation is expected to boost farmers' productivity and strengthen the role of agricultural associations in delivering tangible services on the ground.
The discussions also focused on ways to enhance the role of cooperatives within the national economy and address longstanding obstacles in the sector. Farouk emphasized the crucial role that cooperatives play in supporting smallholder farmers and in integrating production and marketing chains. He highlighted the urgency of finalizing the law to align with farmers' aspirations and the importance of revitalizing agricultural associations as a key resource for farmers, providing inputs, advisory services, and financing for small- and medium-sized projects.
For his part, Fawzi underscored his ministry's commitment to collaborating closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a consensus-based law that addresses the needs of all stakeholders and revitalizes Egypt's agricultural sector. He described the bill as essential for regulating and modernizing the sector in line with the country's national development goals. Further joint meetings between the two ministries are scheduled to finalize the proposed amendments, with the draft set to be reviewed by the Cabinet before being submitted to Parliament.
