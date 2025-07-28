Minapharm Majority Shareholder Triquera Partners With Admaius Capital To Drive Global Biotech Expansion - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Triquera B.V., the majority shareholder of Egyptian biopharmaceutical leader Minapharm, has secured a minority investment from Admaius Capital Partners in a landmark deal aimed at accelerating the regional and global expansion of Minapharm's biotechnology footprint.

Admaius, an Africa-focused private equity firm, joins forces with Triquera to support the continued growth of Minapharm, which operates one of the largest biological drug substance and product facilities in the Middle East and Africa. The company is renowned for its end-to-end capabilities in manufacturing complex recombinant proteins, viral vectors, and advanced biologics, with operations in both Cairo and Berlin.

The strategic partnership is expected to fast-track the development and distribution of affordable, high-quality genetically engineered therapies across underserved markets in Africa and the Middle East. It will also focus on expanding Minapharm's licensing of proprietary technologies in monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and vaccines-many of which have been incorporated into FDA-approved products.

The collaboration includes plans to explore strategic acquisitions of global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), further positioning Minapharm as a competitive force in the global biotech industry.

Strategic Alignment and Regional Impact

Dr. Wafik Bardissi, Chairman and CEO of Minapharm, welcomed the partnership, stating:“With Admaius, we gain not only capital but a strategic partner whose insight, alignment, and ambition match our own. Together, we are advancing regional self-sufficiency and expanding the global reach of our innovations.”

Admaius Capital Partners Managing Partner Marlon Chigwende described the deal as a“landmark transaction,” adding:“The founding families have built a unique asset on the African and European continents that combines scale, growth, and impact to fight cancer and other awful diseases.”

Ahmed Rady, Managing Director at Admaius, praised the Minapharm team's scientific and operational capabilities:“This partnership is about scaling a homegrown champion that combines cutting-edge global know-how with end-to-end manufacturing excellence.”

Dr. Shaheer Bardissi, Co-CEO of Minapharm, emphasized the broader industry implications of the deal:“This strategic collaboration with Admaius will accelerate and scale Minapharm's vision of translating cutting-edge scientific innovation into affordable therapies, while advancing global scientific frontiers in immunotherapy and advanced therapy medicinal products.”

Advisory Teams

Zilla Capital acted as the sole financial advisor to Triquera and existing shareholders, while legal counsel was provided by Matouk Bassiouny. Admaius Capital Partners was advised by White & Case LLP and commercial consultant Arthur D. Little.