Toasting The World In Laoshan: A Summer Of Beer, Culture, And Celebration

This year, the Laoshan venue features a unique "dual-style" layout-known as Yicheng Shuangjing-offering both Chinese and European-themed experiences respectively at its central and southern part of the Century Square Beer City. Visitors can explore creative activities, cultural performances, specialty food streets, and exhibitions of cultural and creative products.

Beer lovers are treated to 93 types of brews from 18 brands across 11 countries. The venue has launched themed days for international guests, special discount packages, and tailored travel routes. To ensure a smooth and inclusive experience, multilingual signage and interpretation services are available in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. Printed guides, including the Laoshan District Cultural Tourism Guide and Top 10 Laoshan Travel Routes, are also available in multiple languages.

One highlight is the creative "Trendy Play" zone, an interactive area featuring VR experiences, a national-level jump rope challenge, traditional Chinese performance arts, and roaming NPCs (non-player characters) for added immersion. The venue also integrates business-focused elements, offering private reception spaces and organizing themed days around talent, finance, and technology, alongside exclusive events for companies and media, creating a platform for both entertainment and networking.

Visitors can enjoy an authentic cultural experience in the "Elegant Chinese Style" zone at the central part of the Laoshan venue, which includes an ancient-style tavern, a Laoshan-themed cultural store, and a beer festival exhibition. Meanwhile, the venue's southern part features the "Fashionable European Charm" zone, presenting pop-up street performances and European-style shows for a fully immersive experience.

Food lovers can indulge in the "Craving Street, Tipsy Alley" area, a bustling street market featuring both Chinese delicacies and European cuisine. Local specialties and international bites are all part of the mix. The venue also debuts Laoshan's first Beer Exchange, where visitors can enjoy 360-degree self-serve beer taps-creating a new social media hotspot.

Seven beer gardens, including the Tsingtao 1903 Bar and the Draft Beer Garden, add to the lively atmosphere. More than 30 events, from exclusive coupons to joint promotions with local beer-themed homestays, bring a down-to-earth flavor to the beer fest full of local charm.

As the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival hits full swing, the Laoshan venue stands out for its mix of mountain and sea beauty, urban innovation, and global joy. This summer, let's gather in Qingdao, raise our glasses in Laoshan district, and toast to a world united by beer.

